The Niagara Falls Planning Board voted Wednesday night to recommend that the City Council adopt a new local law, and related amendments to the city’s zoning code, that will change the way short-term, vacation and transient rental properties (STRs) are regulated.
The vote to recommend the approval of the new local law was 6 to 1, with Planning Board Chair Tony Palmer in the negative.
The local law and zoning code changes had previously been unanimously recommended to the council by the Niagara County Planning Board.
The regulation of STRs has been a source of bitter controversy in the city for almost two years. It even spawned unsuccessful runs for the city council by two prominent STR operators. The most recent lines of battle have been drawn between local STR operators, and their association, and a group of largely LaSalle-based neighbors.
The LaSalle neighbors have railed against what they call “putting businesses (STRs) in R1 (residentially zoned) neighborhoods.” STR supporters, who claim that short-term rentals bring $18 million a year into the city, have argued that the LaSalle neighbors support for the new ordinance is driven more by “a dispute among neighbors” than economic development policy arguments.
In September, council members voted 4-1 to impose their third moratorium in less than two years on new permits for STRs and similar rental properties. The moratorium extended a ban on new STR permits, that was originally approved on June 1 and had been set to expire on Sept. 16.
The current moratorium will now expire on March 22.
In January 2020, the council imposed a moratorium on the issuance of new STR permits to allow for a review and update of the current short-term, vacation and transient rental ordinance. Members of the council and Mayor Robert Restaino said at that time that the review was necessary to address an explosion in the number of applications filed since 2018 by property owners seeking to operate short-term tourist rentals.
But a new STR ordinance, proposed by the mayor, failed to be enacted in September 2020, after both the county and city planning boards declined to recommend it. The Falls City Council was unable to muster the votes required, at that time, to override the planning boards’ objections.
The June moratorium was touted as necessary to make another attempt to update the STR ordinance. In July, City Council Chair Kenny Tompkins and Council Member John Spanbauer unveiled their version of a new STR law, which largely rewrote the current ordinance.
In the failed 2020 proposal, Restaino had sought to increase the regulations on short-term, tourist and transient rental properties. The mayor’s proposal would have imposed limits on where short-term rentals could operate, required new permits for current STRs, added yearly fees and inspections and required operators to collect the same taxes that currently apply to hotels, motels and bed and breakfast inns.
The Tompkins-Spanbauer proposal incorporates many of the mayor’s proposals, including the imposition of yearly fees and inspections, with the fees to be used to hire a specialized STR compliance service provider or vendor to manage the new regulations.
Operators would also be required to collect the same taxes that currently apply to hotels, motels and bed and breakfast inns and would be limited on where STRs could be located.
However, the proposed new ordinance would allow for a yearly review of the STR boundaries by the City Council and would grandfather current operators whose STRs are located outside the proposed boundaries. The boundaries are also close to double in size to those that were previously proposed.
The proposed STR zone would be bounded by 19th Street, Buffalo Avenue, the state park, Findlay Drive and Ontario Avenue.
Palmer said, after the board meeting, that it was the boundaries in the new law that prompted his negative vote.
“I think the STR boundaries are discriminatory,” said Palmer, who is Black. “I know what discrimination is like. I’ve experienced it.”
The planning board chair said when his parents bought a house in the city, neighbors launched a petition drive to try to deprive them of their home. He said the STR boundaries are no different from what his parents experienced.
“These boundaries are no different,” Palmer said, his voice choked with emotion. “If you’ve never faced discrimination, you don’t know what it is. It is excluding people. It is excluding areas of the city (from STRs).”
Spanbauer, who was one of just two members of the public to attend the planning board meeting, attempted to protest Palmer’s charges, but the board chair cut him off.
“It (the new law) is coming to you to do what you want to do,” Palmer said. “Mission accomplished.”
Spanbauer could be heard replying, “It’s not discriminatory.”
City Corporation Counsel Christopher Mazur previously told the city planning board members that the new boundary design had been praised by county planning board members during their review.
