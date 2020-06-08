There was no fanfare and few people knew about it.
It had to be that way in a novel coronavirus world.
But Memorial Day 2020 did not go by unnoticed or unrecognized.
"Even though these are unusual times, it's very important for us to remember those who sacrificed for our freedom," Falls Mayor Robert Restaino said. "It's truly the meaning of Memorial Day to do that."
So with face coverings and some social distancing, Restaino, City Council Member Kenny Tompkins and two members of the Niagara Falls Veterans Memorial Commission, laid a ceremonial wreath at the base of the veterans monument Monday morning.
"if it weren't for the people whose names are on that wall, we couldn't do anything," Tompkins said. "So laying a wreath is the least that we can do."
The six and a half acre memorial park, inside Hyde Park, features a black granite sarcophagus which is an exact dimensional replica of the Tomb of the Unknown solider at Arlington National Cemetery just outside Washington D.C. It also features a Veterans Wall of Honor, inscribed with the names of 463 residents of Niagara Falls, who gave their lives in defense of the nation.
The city's annual Memorial Day parade proceeds down Pine Avenue every year and terminates at the park. With the parade suspended this year because of novel coronavirus concerns, there were no crowds surrounding the memorial the mayor and Tomkins said the plan for the wreath laying was kept private to keep from drawing a crowd that would make social distancing difficult.
"The larger crowds can be exciting," the mayor said. "But this (wreath laying) was different. And in its uniqueness, it was that much more important because we didn't forget them."
The wall of honor lists the names of seven Medal of Honor recipients from the Falls, dating back to the Civil War.
Though the wreath laying was done without promotion or fanfare, Tompkins noted that a number of passers-by stopped to watch, at a distance. And some, later, approached the veterans wall.
"You like to see the people come out. You like to see the faces of the veterans," Tompkins said. "It was different, it was also more intimate. You weren't doing it for the audience. You did it cause it was the right thing to do."
