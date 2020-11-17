Remembering Mackenzie

Tony Kulesza likened his daughter Mackenzie to "a light in the room," saying she lived to make people happy and offered a warm smile wherever she went.
“She was a goof-off like her father," Kulesza said. "She always tried to make you smile."
It was in the evening on Nov. 10 when Kulesza received a call informing him his beloved 11-year-old daughter had been in a terrible accident, one that caused her to be hospitalized and left her battling for her life.
"My heart just sank," he said.
Mackenzie and a group of friends were walking along Rapids Road in the Town of Lockport when she was struck by a passing automobile. She was transported to Oishei Children's Hospital in Buffalo where she was listed in critical condition immediately after the accident.
On Thursday, Kulesza and Mackenzie's mother, Jennifer Woods, made the difficult decision to take their daughter off life support.
During an interview with the newspaper this week, Kulesza talked about a string of memories from watching his daughter grow up. He said she was well known on the local speedway circuit as Kulesza used to be a racer at Ransomville Speedway and other speedways where the pair often visited for races and fun.
Kulesza said he remembers bringing her to the races and how she often would fall asleep in a quickly improvised bed in the trunk of his parked car. He laughed as he remembered seeing her talk to a T-shirt vendor at one of the races, and ended up selling T-shirts with her – someone she just met. He said when she knew he was feeling a little down, Mackenzie would play his favorite song, “Wagon Wheel,” on her phone for him. The song would follow her even in her passing when it was played during a candlelight vigil held in her honor last week.
“It wasn’t her favorite song, but she tried to like it because she knew I liked it,” he said.
Kulezsa said that the racing community is a close one, and he’s been getting calls from as far away as Michigan of people who remember Mackenzie and want to show their support. Kulesza said additional events are being plan at Ransomville Speedway, the Bradford Speedway (in PA), and the Genesee Speedway in Batavia, which is holding a special night called, “Light Up the Night for Mackenzie,” on June 17, her birthday.
“She loved to bring glow sticks to the race track, so, they’re going to do a light show," Kulezsa said.
In the days since the accident, residents across Niagara County and the region have been offering support to Mackenzie's family, with many of them donating to a pair of GoFundMe pages that have now raised more than $19,100.
Kulesza said he was particularly touched by the dozens of people who came to Oishei Children's Hospital after Mackenzie was admitted and all of those who staying on or near the site for hours because they were not allowed to physically enter the health care facility due to COVID-19 restrictions.
“A lot of them spent the three days we were there in the parking ramp,” he said.
Kulesza said everyone who met Mackenzie was impacted not only with her death, but everyday they came in contact with her. He remembered when she visited him in the apartment building he lives in that she would buy a small gift for different neighbors she knew she'd see while there. She was a good person-reader, he said, and would go out of her way to make people happy.
"She was special," he said.
