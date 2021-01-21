Linda D. Loss, age 74, of Niagara Falls, NY, passed away January 19, 2021 at Niagara Hospice House in Lockport, NY. Born in Niagara Falls, she was the daughter of the late Morley and Gladys (Fahs) Trunzo. On March 31, 1964, Linda married William G. Loss in Niagara Falls, NY. For many years, …