WASHINGTON — The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced Wednesday that Army Cpl. Walter A. Smead, 24, of Hadley, killed during the Korean War, was accounted for on March 16.
In late 1950, Smead was a member of Battery A, 57th Field Artillery Battalion, 7th Infantry Division. He was reported missing in action on Dec. 6, 1950, after his unit was attacked by enemy forces as they attempted to withdraw near the Chosin Reservoir, North Korea. Following the battle, his remains could not be recovered.
On July 27, 2018, following the summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un in June 2018, North Korea turned over 55 boxes, purported to contain the remains of American service members killed during the Korean War. The remains arrived at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii on Aug. 1, 2018, and were subsequently accessioned into the DPAA laboratory for identification.
To identify Smead’s remains, scientists from the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency used anthropological analysis, as well as circumstantial evidence. Additionally, scientists from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System used mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA), Y chromosome (Y-STR), and autosomal DNA (auSTR) analysis.
Smead’s name is recorded on the Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, along with the others who are still missing from the Korean War. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.
Smead will be buried Sept. 20, in Schuylerville, New York.
For family and funeral information, contact the Army Casualty Office at (800) 892-2490.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.