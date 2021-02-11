As Congress bears down on the work of putting together the details of President Joe Biden's proposed COVID relief legislation, the outlook for cash-strapped and fiscally challenged cities like Niagara Falls appears to be taking a turn for the better.
"There is a renewed hope that we can walk our way out of this," Mayor Robert Restaino said Wednesday night of reports that the city would receive $55 million in federal aid, the most of any municipality in Niagara County.
The mayor said he had been briefed on plans for state and municipal aid in the relief legislation on Tuesday night by Congressman Brian Higgins (D-Buffalo) and U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.). Restaino said an estimated $55 million in federal aid was encouraging news for the city.
"These are appropriations," the mayor said. "We've got to figure out what the criteria to draw on it are. The fact it's being made available to us will provide (financial) relief."
Higgins said Wednesday that municipalities in Erie and Niagara counties would receive more than $792 million in aid under the Biden COVID relief plan.
The federal disaster relief funding will be provided in what is officially being called the American Rescue Plan. The newly released aid estimates were provided by the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Oversight and Reform, which is overseeing the state and local aid component of the bill.
“Over the past year, our communities have borne the brunt of costs and duties associated with responding to the pandemic and this work continues today,” Higgins said. “It is the responsibility of the federal government to provide states and regions with disaster relief during times of national emergency. This bill protects the jobs of those working on the front lines, provides necessary resources to maintain essential services and delivers for our communities.”
Municipalities like the Falls struggled to fill gaps in 2020 budgets created by a loss of revenue associated with the pandemic and its related safety shutdowns. The Falls undertook major reorganizations, service reductions and contract concessions from public employee unions to fill a $4.5 million budget hole.
The city also enacted a modest property tax increase. Higgins said he hoped the federal aid would allow cities like the Falls to avoid substantial increases in property taxes and fees in the coming year,
"It fills some budget gaps and will allow us to do some things that were sidelined during the pandemic," Restaino said.
The mayor said Higgins, Schumer and U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) "have been consistent advocates that local government has taken a hit in (the pandemic). I appreciate them advocating for us."
The rescue plan provides $350 billion for state and local governments with 60 percent dedicated to states and 40 percent for localities.
Local governments nationwide will receive $130.2 billion divided evenly between cities, using a modified Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) formula, and counties based on population numbers.
"These are magnificent appropriations," Restaino said. "Now we'll see what the requirements are to draw on it."
Congressional sources said state government in New York is expected to receive $12.665 billion through aid package. Restaino expressed hope that the federal funding will "take some pressure off the state budget and the programs that (the state) funds."
Reactions from some City Council members to the news of the federal relief funding was muted. Council Member Chris Voocio, in an emailed comment, said, "I’ll reserve comment until the measure passes both houses and is signed by the president."
Council Member Andrew Touma, who has championed efforts to push for federal aid, said he hopes the relief plan will move quickly through Congress.
"I will have a stronger reaction when I see the check," Touma said. "Obviously, we have lost revenues and have had expenses tied to COVID, so I'm very grateful for the aid. We have to think of (Falls residents) and how we can best service them (with the federal aid)."
But Council Chairman Kenny Tompkins reacted to the aid news with a sense of relief.
"Yeah," he said. "Isn't that great. It's a game changer. It can get us out of the trouble (from) last year. We can use it to start rebuilding and hopefully tourism starts to pick up so we don't get into another hole. I'm very happy with it."
