Regulatory board anticipates lower lake levels

A regulatory entity that monitors water levels along Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River says it is now expecting the levels for this year to fall well below the record highs of 2017 and 2019.
The International Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Board released its projections on Tuesday, saying that while Lake Ontario’s water level is currently well above average, improving conditions are the result of much more moderate weather and water supply conditions this year. In addition, representatives said the board's decision to increase Lake Ontario outflows helped the system recover faster following extreme water level periods.
According to the board, members used expertise gained from high water level events in 2017 and 2019 and worked with its technical team to increase outflow water limits beyond Plan 2014 limits and downstream water level limits beyond those previously perceived as feasible.
"It’s worth reiterating that no regulation plan can be designed to address every imaginable and sustained extreme weather event and provide total protection for all water uses throughout the system at all times," the board said in a release issued Tuesday. "While the board is encouraged by current and projected water levels, the board can’t predict what the weather will bring and encourage shoreline communities to not let their guards down."
The board indicated that a key factor contributing to lower water levels is an earlier peak along the Ottawa River system than in 2017 and 2019. The board said the current flow is much lower in 2020. Board members said they have been able to continue increasing Lake Ontario outflows, in part, because the Ottawa River has been declining and conditions downstream can now handle additional flow.
All four of the upper Great Lakes are at or above record levels, whereas Lake Ontario is well above average, but still well below record levels.
The board said it will continue to monitor the outflow regulation strategy in conjunction with real time prevailing conditions to make use of every opportunity to remove as much water as possible from Lake Ontario without causing undue impacts upstream and downstream of the Moses-Saunders Power Dam.
More detailed information about conditions on Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River can be found on the board's web page at https://ijc.org/en/loslrb/watershed/flows.
