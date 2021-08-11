Registration is now open for the Child Advocacy Center of Niagara's annual One Too Many NY 5K to end child abuse, which will be held virtually from Sept. 17-19.
This “moving” virtual fundraiser is open to individuals of all ages from any town, city or state. Participants may choose their preferred exercise (run, walk, bike, hike etc.) to complete the 3.1 miles. Individuals can also participate at their own pace, on their own route, in teams or by themselves, wherever and whenever between Friday, Sept. 17 and Sunday, Sept. 19.
Register or donate online at https://bit.ly/3vu5Hts by Friday. With a $35 registration fee, participants receive a One Too Many NY 5K t-shirt, a run/walk bib, and a chance to win exciting prizes.
The Child Advocacy Center of Niagara is here to support and protect children and families. One in ten children will be abused before their 18th birthday, and one child abused is “ONE TOO MANY.” Children who are victims of sexual abuse, physical abuse, or domestic violence can find support from highly trained specialists who provide free services and hope for a brighter future.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has created environments that drastically increase the risk of child abuse and maltreatment while at the same time reducing access to resources. Community awareness and support is more important than ever in the fight to end child abuse,” said Shelley Hitzel, Executive Director of the Child Advocacy Center of Niagara.
The vital work of the Child Advocacy Center of Niagara needs your help to continue to serve the community within a safe, family-friendly environment offering prevention education, advocacy, justice, and a path to healing.
One of last year’s participants said it best, “I haven’t run too much lately, had a few nagging aches and pains. But it was a good reminder of how much suffering kids go through and how a few aches and pains are nothing compared to kids who have been abused. Thank you for organizing this event and the great work you do.”
More information can be found at www.cacofniagara.org or www.nyschildrenalliance.org.
