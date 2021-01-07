Niagara Falls officials are reminding residents that during the month of January, requests to add/remove refuse carts from a property will be accepted. There is no administrative fee if the request is made by the Feb. 1 deadline.
The requests are only needed to change a current level of service. Any requested change in the number of carts made after Feb. 1 will result in a $35 administrative fee.
The service change form is available on the city website, and also at the Department of Public Works administrative building and the city clerk’s office in city hall. Due to COVID restrictions you will need to call 286-4840 in advance to make an appointment before you can pick up or drop off the form.
Call 286-4840 with any questions.
