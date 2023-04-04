Progress on accommodating historical reenactments within New York’s new gun law is stalled within the state budget process.
Gov. Kathy Hochul’s budget proposal for FY 2023-2024 included amendments to exempt reenactments from the state’s Concealed Carry Improvement Act that went into effect this past September. The amendments were kept in place in the state Senate version of the budget, but deleted in the State Assembly version, sending the issue back to square one.
Flintlock muskets, which are primarily used for reenactments, were included in the new gun law’s original scope of targeted weapons along with handguns, shotguns and rifles. The law listed parks and government property as “sensitive” places where guns would be off-limits.
“Historical firearms, that fire only blank ammunition, are not a threat to public safety,” wrote Old Fort Niagara Executive Director Robert Emerson in a letter to state lawmakers urging them to get these changes included in the final budget.
In his letter, Emerson asked legislators to support historical reenactment efforts, which require the use of vintage weapons such as muskets to recreate some of the most famous events in state and national history.
He argued that these events rely on volunteers who are afraid to participate in battle reenactments in New York state now. With planning underway for the 2023 season, these volunteers will go elsewhere if action is not taken, Emerson wrote.
Historic sites across the state attract thousands of locals and tourists who bring in millions in tourism dollars, he added.
“When events must be cancelled, this results in severe economic loss to not-for-profit historic sites, sponsoring organizations and communities in general,” Emerson wrote. Reenactments at Old Fort Niagara generate 21% of its operating revenue, around $340,000 per year.
The OFN board of directors previously sent a letter to Hochul when the new regulations were implemented, also asking for the restrictions on historic firearms to be lifted.
The state budget was supposed to be adopted by April 1, but Hochul and legislators did not reach an agreement; bail reform is reported to be the biggest hurdle.
