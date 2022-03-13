Redesigned NYS driver license rolled out

The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles began issuing new driver licenses, permit and non-driver ID cards that incorporate upgraded security features on Thursday.
Security features on the new cards are used to verify the document’s authenticity and to prevent tampering and counterfeiting.
Effective Thursday, people who apply for a new license or ID, and those who renew or replace an existing card, will receive the new one.
“We introduce enhanced features every few years to stay at the cutting edge of emerging trends,” DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder said. “We are confident in the security features on our current ID documents, however, the new security features on our redesigned documents will keep us one step ahead of potential counterfeiters.”
The new features can be verified with the naked eye and by touch. Some of the text and images are embossed and can be felt. On the Enhanced Driver License and non-driver ID, the embedded chip is now exposed.
In addition, both the clear windows within the cards and the state seal have been redesigned using a process called multiple laser imaging. That involves engraving two images into the card so that the image being seen changes when viewed at different angles. In addition to the card holder’s photo, the image now displays their birth month and year when viewed at a different angle.
DMV last unveiled a new design in 2013.
