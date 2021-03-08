2020 hit hard for many things — but it definitely didn't impact folks propensity to pedal, at least when it came to Reddy Bikeshare.
The program's first year in Niagara Falls went better than expected, likely getting a boost for the pandemic's effect on outdoor activities.
Reddy Bikeshare has released a 2020 impact report, detailing just how the organization faired during a year like no other. There was an 81% increase in miles traveled as well as a 222% increase in sign-ups. Jennifer White, co-founder and communications director of Reddy Bikeshare, knew the expansion into Niagara Falls would have a generous impact, but didn’t realize it would be as monumental as it was.
“Essentially, the Niagara Falls expansion doubled our network footprint, but we had more riders in 2020 than we had in the past four seasons combined,” she said. “The addition of the Niagara Falls program certainly contributed heavily to that growth, to residents and visitors. There wasn’t a whole lot of tourism in 2020, but we were seeing some regional and statewide tourism. I think a lot of people were exploring New York state.”
Other findings from the report show 578 essential workers signed up for Reddy Bikeshare, a majority working in food service or delivery, about 39%, with another 22% working in health care. White is excited for the upcoming 2021 season, as biking has grown since Reddy Bikeshare’s founding in 2016. For now, the company is working on improving the rider experience as well as making it easy to use.
Some of the things White said she wants to implement in future seasons are learning how to engage with riders and communities.
“People have become reintroduced to bikes again and its something that we believe in so much,” she said. “The power of biking is so profound, the way it just enhances your physical health, your mental health. It genuinely makes you happy and scientists will tell you that biking can make you a happier person. I’m heading into this year thinking how can we keep this momentum going, how can we better provide people with the tools and resources necessary to feel comfortable in the saddle.”
There were some challenges in 2020, particularly in terms of spare parts. Given how bike usage boomed during 2020, highly utilized parts like tires and tubing were often scarce last year.
At this time, no further expansions into Niagara County have been planned, White said. She is hoping to become more engrained in the communities of Buffalo and Niagara Falls before launching in a new city.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.