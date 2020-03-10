The Reddy Bikeshare program will kick off its first full season in the Falls the week of March 30.
The program, which officially launched in September, will bring back 145 “smart” bicycles to Niagara Falls city streets. Residents of Niagara Falls are eligible to sign up for an annual membership for just $1 (regularly $55.00) that will allow access to 435 bikes regionally in both Niagara Falls and Buffalo.
This week, the Reddy Bikeshare Fleet Team will deploy 240 racks in 30 Niagara Falls locations including downtown, LaSalle, Little Italy, the North End, the South End, Highland, DeVeaux, Hyde Park, and the Bridge District. Station locations were chosen based on public feedback gathered from a public participation campaign coordinated alongside GObike beginning in January 2019. Additionally, criteria used in the siting process included available sidewalk space, pedestrian traffic, population density, and each site’s vicinity to bike infrastructure and transit options. Station locations in Niagara Falls can be viewed at reddybikeshare.com or on the Social Bicycles app.
Reddy Bikeshare makes bicycles easily available to individuals for shared use on a short-term basis, allowing users to pick up a bike from one of the stations and return it to any other designated location. The bikes are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, April - November.
The $1 annual membership for Niagara Falls residents are now available to purchase at the Reddy Bikeshare kiosk at City Hall.
