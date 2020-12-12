Red kettle marathon raises more than $8,000 for Salvation Army

A local pastor’s 24-hour fundraising event outside of a Niagara Falls hotel generated more than $8,000 — and counting — in support of local Salvation Army services.
Major Stephen Carroll, the commander of the Niagara Falls Salvation Army, stood next to a red donation kettle outside the Sheraton Hotel on Third Street for a 24-hour stretch that started at noon on Black Friday, Nov. 27, and extended through till noon the following day, Saturday, Nov. 28.
Carroll said the marathon session generated direct red kettle donations of $3,758 during the 24-hour period. In addition, he said donations made through a Facebook page tied to the event brought in $1,650 more. The Salvation Army also received $3,500 in pledges from local individuals and business owners and Carroll said his organization is continuing to receive checks in support of the effort.
“I thought it was fantastic,” Carroll said. “This is the sixth time I’ve done a kettle marathon and by far it was my best experience.”
Carroll thanked all of the residents and local officials who stopped by to support him during the marathon, including members of the local groups, the Justice League of Western New York and the Niagara Falls Peacemakers, musician Lew Custode Mayor Robert Restaino and several members of the Niagara Falls City Council.
The event featured visiting guests roughly every half hour, which Carroll said helped him keep up his energy level. While the night air was chilly and he said he struggled to keep his toes from going numb, especially in the early hours on Saturday morning, Carroll had a full supply of one important kettle marathon ingredient: Coffee.
“At one point, I had six cups of coffee sitting on the table because so many people brought them by,” he said. “So many people were texting me and saying, ‘You got this, keep going.’ I really appreciate the generous support from the community.”
As of Saturday, Carroll said the Niagara Falls Salvation Army’s 2020 red kettle campaign had received more than $50,000, which is a little more than 50% of this year’s total fundraising goal of $100,000.
This year has been particularly taxing on Salvation Army services, including food and rental assistance, which have both been in high demand as area residents have struggled with health and economic challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“All in all, it was exciting,” he added. “It really has put a fire under our kettle effort. I think people really understand what we are trying to do. During the whole COVID season, we have given out incredible amounts of food and I think people saw that.”
The Red Kettle Campaign runs through Dec. 24. To donate or for more information about the Niagara Falls Salvation Army, call 283-7697 and ask for Steve. Donations are also being accepted by visiting www.salvationarmy.org/rescuechristmasniagarafalls.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.