If you are a regular year-end donor or if you are thinking about making a donation before Christmas, officials with the Niagara Falls Salvation Army are hoping you’ll do so during a special fundraising event set for Friday at the Walmart Supercenter on Military Road.
Between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Friday all donations made at Red Kettle stands outside the store will be matched under a program announced by the territorial headquarters that oversees Salvation Army operations in the Falls and other parts of Western New York. (see page 2A for more details.)
Nationwide, the Salvation Army has set a goal of raising $1.5 million this weekend.
Major Andrew Murray of the Niagara Falls Salvation Army said the four-hour donation window at the Military Road Walmart is vitally important to this year’s local Red Kettle fundraising campaign, which he said has fallen behind from where were it was at this point a year ago.
Murray said a combination of wet and snowy weather the two previous weekends has been a contributing factor to the decline in 2022 donations.
“Our kettles are behind,” Murray said. “It’s just an act of God. it’s the weather. It’s Western New York. There’s nothing we can do about that.”
What supporters of the Salvation Army and its programs and services can do to help is visit the Walmart on Military Road on Friday during the four hours when all donations will be matched, Murray said.
He noted that many people choose to make monetary gifts to the Salvation Army during the Christmas season. This year, he is asking them to give during the matching window on Friday. Murray said contributors can either physically put the donation into a Red Kettle at the Walmart store themselves or can give the donation to representatives from the Falls Salvation Army ahead of time for placement in the kettle during the correct timeframe.
Murray noted that there’s no upper limit on the amount that will be matched by territorial headquarters.
“This is an amazing opportunity to double your gift and make an even greater positive on our community,” Murray said.
The Falls Salvation Army is still in need of additional volunteers to stand at Red Kettles at various locations across the city this year. Murray said support from both individuals and area groups and organizations is welcome.
To make a donation in advance of Friday’s four-hour fundraising event, for more information about making a donation or volunteering to stand at a Red Kettle, contact the Niagara Falls Salvation Army at 716-283-7697.
