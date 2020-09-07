An update of the Falls' 2020 finances, given to city lawmakers, contained little good news.
The briefing to members of the city council, by City Controller Daniel Morello, showed declines in every revenue stream, with some dropping by as much as 86 percent from figures in 2019.
The bottom line shows a total revenue shortfall, through the end of July, of more than $2.5 million in 2020, with time running out for the city to get out of the budget hole. Preparation of the city's 2021 spending plan is already well underway.
In a glimmer of good news, Morello told the council that the state has provided the city with an initial payment of $5 million, out of more than a guaranteed $9.273 million in funding to offset unpaid casino revenues. The state has been loaning the city so-called tribal revenues while it battles with the Seneca Nation in court over the payments provided for in the casino gaming compact.
Morello said he is expecting the remainder of the casino revenue to be paid in September.
City administrators had been concerned over whether the state would be able to make the advance payment since it's budget revenues, like the city's, have been devastated by the novel coronavirus pandemic.
State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli has reported that state tax receipts through the first four months of the state fiscal year were $3 billion, or 10.2 percent, below the same period last year.
Through July, Morello said unaudited figures show the city with sales tax collections of $5.3 million dollars. That's just a little more than $114,000 less than the same period of 2019 or a 2.1 percent decline.
"It's down, but not as bad as we thought," Morello said.
Those collections were bolstered by a drop of just 4.8 percent in July, significantly less than an average 8.2 percent decline in local sales tax revenues statewide.
The city saw a continued improvement in hotel and restaurant sales tax collections in July. After a staggering 57.4 percent drop in May, when most hotels and restaurants were shuttered over coronavirus concerns, the drop in July was just 13.6 percent.
But that stills leaves the city over $1 million, or 22 percent, short in HRU sales tax collections for 2020 compared to 2019.
The city's parking operations remain drowning in red in. Through July, parking meter collections are down 78.5 percent, while parking ramps and parking lots have each experienced a 96 percent decline in revenues.
The 2020 city budget calls for almost $2.5 million in parking revenue. So far this year, the city has netted just over $219,000.
