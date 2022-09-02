Artpark will host an exhibit this weekend that sheds light on the violence faced by indigenous women.
“The Red Dress Exhibit: If Only These Dresses Could Tell Their Story,” will be on show Friday through Sunday at Artpark’s Lower Park. Admission is free. The exhibit features 13 red dresses hanging from trees, each telling the stories of 13 murdered and missing women from 13 different indigenous peoples in Western New York and Canada.
Michele-Elise Burnett, exhibit creator and Artpark’s indigenous art producer, calls The Red Dress Exhibit a “trailblazing” endeavor because it recognizes murdered and missing indigenous women and raises awareness of atrocities still occurring. Burnett is a member of the Metis and Algonquin nations.
“Indigenous women go missing 10 times more than anyone else,” she said, pointing to statistics from the Coalition to Stop Violence Against Native Women that show homicide is the third leading cause of death of Native girls and women aged 10 to 24, and the fifth leading cause of death of Native women aged 25 to 34.
Burnett began to imagine the Red Dress Exhibit after she was presented with a song written by Kenny Lee Lewis, bassist for the Steve Miller Band, and Linda McKenzie, a Native American Music Award nominee. The song, titled “Missing,” is about the violence that indigenous women live with.
Burnett chose to show 13 red dresses in keeping with the 13-moon cycle of a year. Each dress was made in collaboration with a family whose loved one went missing or was murdered.
“It’s an art installation to bring out the spirit of the person, to honor and love that person,” Burnett said.
The artist said her exhibit also brings awareness of two-spirited people, those who live both male and female lives from an indigenous point of view.
After the display at Artpark, Burnett plans to take her exhibit to Canada for the Celebration of Nations in St. Catherines, Ontario, slated for Sept. 9 through Sept. 11.
Burnett is open to new dresses being added from families wherever her exhibit is displayed. Participation is “a healing journey for the families,” she said, offering the example of a family brought together to make a dress for their grandmother who was murdered in Niagara Falls.
While they’re walking around the exhibition space, visitors can download, onto a tablet or smartphone, narration about each of the dresses and the families behind them.
The Red Dress Exhibit is on display from 1 to 8 p.m. Friday, 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday.
At 1 p.m. Friday, Perry Ground, Onondaga Turtle Clan educator and Haudenousaunee storyteller, will lead creation of a Missing and Murdered Indigenous Woman, Girls, and 2-Spirit people (MMIWG2S) wampum belt, which will be gifted to the exhibit during a ceremony at 6 p.m. Exhibit attendees are invited to help create the belt. Following the ceremony, at 7 p.m., The Circle — a group of indigenous and allied musicians — will perform an acoustic concert that includes the song “Missing”.
Special features on Saturday include: A drop-in workshop with Dr. Richard Hamill from 1 to 5 p.m., with MMIWG2S artifacts on display; a Heart Berry Bead workshop by Mary Printup Clause from 2 to 4 p.m.; and storytelling by Edwin Printup from 4 to 5 p.m.
