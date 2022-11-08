Red Door Real Estate will hold a grand opening celebration on Wednesday, throwing open their red door and inviting everyone to enjoy their renovated new space on Michigan Avenue.
The real estate company has restored life to a long vacant former funeral home just off Main Street behind Niagara Falls police headquarters, and is committed to being a part of the city’s revitalization.
“Nothing makes me prouder than to breath life into this building,” said Renee Moran, owner and broker of Red Door Real Estate, standing in the contemporary new office space, with clean white walls, accented in red, contemporary black iron sliding doors and photos of Niagara Falls.
The office is the company’s second location in Western New York. The first office is located on Porter Avenue in Buffalo.
Yet, even with roots in Buffalo, Moran and her staff have doubled down on their commitment to Niagara Falls.
Last year, Moran moved to Niagara Falls with her life partner, Kahlil Nieves, and the pair also bought the long-vacant funeral parlor which is in the process of complete renovation.
In addition, Francis Fernando, a licensed agent and head of business development for Red Door, was featured in a Niagara Gazette article in 2021, for his efforts hosting regular Saturday afternoon bike tours through the downtown area, designed to encourage the purchase of available real estate and to improve the region by locating and offering assistance to owners of neglected properties.
“You’ve got to be here to change here,” said Moran.
She says when people ask her why she choose the former funeral parlor on Michigan Avenue, she explains that “boots on the ground” is key to her plans to help grow the city.
“I wanted to be in the middle of an area that needs immediate change and you’ve got to be there to get it done,” she explained.
She and Fernando have identified one of the problems causing the area’s decline is due to out-of-town investors who bought city properties cheap, without ever visiting the city, and have been holding on to those properties without caring for them.
She said that the brokerage will seek out investors who agree to visit the city and to be responsible property owners.
“They must learn about our city if they want to work with Red Door agents. We’re not just going to sell a house over a virtual call,” she said.
The company will also encourage local homeownership by holding community gatherings in their conference room where they will teach potential homebuyers how to improve their credit and qualify for home purchases.
“We’re super excited,” Moran said about the new location in Niagara Falls. “We want to foster home ownership and responsible investors.”
“We want this office to be a central hub for the community,” Fernando noted. “We believe it’s the community that’s going to help change the environment,” he added, noting “We want to see what we can do as a community to make that change.”
To take a virtual tour of the new Red Door Real Estate offices and meet the staff, visit www.niagara-gazette.com.
