During National Volunteer Month in April, the American Red Cross is joining forces with PEANUTS® as a reminder that it’s cool to be kind!
The Red Cross relies on the kindness of volunteer donors every day to ensure blood is available when patients need it.
As a thank-you, all who come to give April 1 through April 23 will receive an exclusive Red Cross and PEANUTS T-shirt featuring Snoopy as the coolest beagle in town, Joe Cool, while supplies last.
Those who come to give April 1 through April 30 will be automatically entered for a chance to win a three-night trip for two to Sonoma County, California. The getaway includes flights, hotel, $1,000 gift card and special tours of the Charles M. Schulz Museum and Snoopy’s Home Ice, courtesy of Peanuts Worldwide.
Details are available at rcblood.org/cool.
