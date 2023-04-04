Lucy and Charlie Brown

Lucy pulling the football away from Charlie Brown has been a sure sign of autumn for years in the iconic "Peanuts" comic strip.

During National Volunteer Month in April, the American Red Cross is joining forces with PEANUTS® as a reminder that it’s cool to be kind!

The Red Cross relies on the kindness of volunteer donors every day to ensure blood is available when patients need it.

As a thank-you, all who come to give April 1 through April 23 will receive an exclusive Red Cross and PEANUTS T-shirt featuring Snoopy as the coolest beagle in town, Joe Cool, while supplies last.

Those who come to give April 1 through April 30 will be automatically entered for a chance to win a three-night trip for two to Sonoma County, California. The getaway includes flights, hotel, $1,000 gift card and special tours of the Charles M. Schulz Museum and Snoopy’s Home Ice, courtesy of Peanuts Worldwide.​​​​​

Details are available at rcblood.org/cool.

