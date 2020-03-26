American Red Cross Disaster Action Team volunteers are providing emergency assistance for 33 people from 12 households following an evacuation in Niagara Falls Wednesday evening.
Red Cross assistance typically includes funding for temporary housing, food and clothing as needed, and specially-trained Disaster Mental Health volunteers are available to help those affected deal with the emotional aspect of their disaster. Affected families will meet with caseworkers in the coming days to work on a long-term recovery plan.
Volunteers followed COVID-19 protocols, including screening and social distancing, while meeting with families to determine their immediate emergency needs.
