The American Red Cross has more than 50 cots on hand for those who were displaced by Tuesday's flash flooding event. The American Red Cross set up a disaster relief shelter at the Rapids Fire Hall at 7195 Plank Rd. that will be available, he said, until at least Saturday.

As of 6 p.m. Saturday, the Red Cross will close its emergency congregate shelter at the Rapids Volunteer Fire Department on Plank Road in Lockport. The shelter opened in response to flooding earlier this week along Robinson Road.

The Red Cross will continue to monitor the situation and stands ready to respond as necessary. In the meantime, Red Cross volunteers continue to provide services including emergency supplies and casework support to those residents as part of their recovery process.

