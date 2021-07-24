As of 6 p.m. Saturday, the Red Cross will close its emergency congregate shelter at the Rapids Volunteer Fire Department on Plank Road in Lockport. The shelter opened in response to flooding earlier this week along Robinson Road.
The Red Cross will continue to monitor the situation and stands ready to respond as necessary. In the meantime, Red Cross volunteers continue to provide services including emergency supplies and casework support to those residents as part of their recovery process.
