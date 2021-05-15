Niagara County fire investigators are looking into a Saturday afternoon fire at a multi-family home in Barker.
The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office reports that 911 calls reporting smoke and fire coming from the top floor of 8703 Main St. started coming in shortly before 2 p.m. Saturday.
All residents were safely evacuated from the home with one person being treated for smoke inhalation at the scene.
The fire was subsequently extinguished by members of the Barker Volunteer Fire Co., with assistance from Hartland, Lyndonville, Olcott, Wrights Corners, and Miller Hose fire companies.
An investigation into the cause of the fire by the Niagara County Origin and Cause Team is underway. All parties living in the complex have been displaced by the fire.
Those living in the home cannot return, according to the sheriff’s office, and are being assisted by the Red Cross.
