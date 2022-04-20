RecruitNY weekend begins Saturday

The annual RecruitNY campaign is underway in Western New York. Volunteer fire companies in the area will host open houses this weekend with the goal of increasing their memberships.
Rapidly increasing call volume across the state, and in Niagara County, underscores the need for additional volunteer firefighters. Volunteer company rolls have shrunk in recent years due to a variety of factors, according to the Firefighters Association of the State of New York.
Speaking for fire companies generally, Andrew Pilecki, a FASNY director and past assistant chief of Wendelville Volunteer Fire Company, said “Our doors are always open to new members and this weekend is a great way for those who are thinking of joining to get hands-on experience at their local department.”
The Wendelville company's open house is slated for Saturday, beginning at 9 a.m. “We encourage anyone who is interested to stop by for coffee with a firefighter and learn more about us, membership requirements, and how easy it is to fit emergency services into your schedule,” first assistant chief Shawn Christman said.
There's a lot more to volunteer fire service than firefighting, according to Jonathan Schultz, Niagara County fire coordinator and director of emergency services. Volunteers are summoned to respond to medical emergencies, pump out flooded basements and contribute to their community's response to downed power lines, motor vehicle accidents and the like.
“Volunteer firefighters are the backbone of our communities and help keep us safe in many ways,” Schultz said.
During RecruitNY weekend, volunteer firefighters will conduct tours of their facilities, demonstrate firefighting techniques and allow visitors to try on turnout gear. They'll also be on hand to discuss the requirements and rewards of joining. All are welcome and encouraged to attend, including families with children.
Here is a listing of fire companies in Niagara County that are participating in RecruitNY weekend.
• Wendelville Fire Company, 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday. Stop in at the fire station for coffee with a firefighter to learn more about the company, its membership requirements and how to fit emergency services into your schedule.
• South Lockport Volunteer Fire Company, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
• Barker Fire Department, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Features of BFD's open house include demonstrations and interactive activities for children.
• Olcott Volunteer Fire Company, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Visit for a facility tour, learn what's carried on the company's trucks, flow some water with a hose, try on gear and enjoy a hot dog and a cold drink.
• Terry's Corners Volunteer Fire Company, noon to 3 p.m. Saturday.
• Frontier Fire Department, Niagara Falls, noon to 3 p.m. Saturday.
• Tri Community Ambulance Service, Sanborn, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Tri-Community serves the fire districts of Bergholz, Pekin, Sanborn and St. Johnsburg. Volunteers of all skill levels, from junior members to paramedics, are welcome. The company provides training at all skill levels.
• Adams Fire Company, North Tonawanda, noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.
