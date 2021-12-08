A Coast Guard rescue diver descended by rope just above the American Falls to recover a body from a vehicle just after 2 p.m. Wednesday.
The vehicle had come to rest about 75 feet from shore and 50 yards from the brink.
The slightly built deceased woman was believed to be 62-year-old Williamsville resident. She was dressed in dark clothing. Police will not release her name until next-of-kin are notified, according to Parks Police Capt. Christopher Rola.
“Due to the area of the river we were not able to make a rescue,” Rola said of the very-swift rapids.
The rescue diver descended to the car while watched from above by a swim buddy also suited and ready to enter the water. It took about 45 second to lower him to the car with a rescue harness affixed to the line from which he descended.
He quickly opened the passenger-side door, retrieved the victim and signaled to the pilot. The copter then lifted the diver and victim to shore where they were lowered to the ground in a persistent snowfall.
Rola said police believed there was only one person in the car.
“We have not spoken to the rescue diver,” Rola said, “but due to the proximity of the Falls there was just not having two points of contact. We could not risk entering the water."
A park police drone was used to determine the car had one occupant and also to read the license plate after the trunk opened.
Asked if he had ever seen anything like this, State Park Director Vince Iacovitti said, “This is the first.”
The Toyota Camry she was driving entered the river between the Goat Island car and pedestrian bridges, Rola said.
An investigation will determine how the car came to enter the river.
A different state parks official said a retrieval of the car was likely not to be attempted until Thursday.
The incident began at about 11:40 a.m.
Jeremy Smith of Niagara Falls was walking across the Goat Island pedestrian bridge at the time.
“I saw a car float on the far side,” Smith said. “Then I thought I saw a person in it. It kept floating. I thought I saw a guy. The person next to me thought they saw a woman and maybe a child in the back seat.”
Smith said a foreign visitor on the bridge with him at the time called 911 but handed him the phone because their English was not great.
As first responders from Parks Police, and Niagara Falls Police and Fire staged, a crowd gathered.
In the water, at first, only the tailgate was visible. In time, the water flow was decreased by New York Power Authority, exposing part of the roof and doors of the car.
Elizabeth Foran of Rochester said she was there visiting with her son Glenn who was in town from England and also saw the car from the pedestrian bridge.
“It floated down from the other side of the bridge,” she said. “A lady on the phone called 9-1-1. She just kept screaming ‘help her, help her.’ “
Glenn Foran said he is a rescue diver by trade but has never worked in water as fearsome as the river near the bring. Hypothermia takes a toll quickly, he said, noting that a body in water loses heat seven times faster than in air.
He noted that swift water divers who suited up near the scene appeared to be dressed in surface rescue gear, as opposed to underwater gear. They never entered the water.
