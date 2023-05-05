How to bring about racial healing will be explored during an event on May 11 to remember the one-year anniversary of the mass shooting at the Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo.
The remembrance event will feature keynote speaker Howard Stevenson, the Constance Clayton professor of Urban Education and professor of Africana studies in the human development and quantitative methods division of the Graduate School of Education at the University of Pennsylvania.
A nationally sought expert on how to resolve racial stress and trauma that affect health at every stage of life, Stevenson will visit UB to discuss how systemic racism, racial trauma and racial stress contribute to racial health disparities, especially when it comes to mental health.
A panel discussion also will include, LaGarrett King, associate professor of learning and instruction in the UB Graduate School of Education and director of the Center for K-12 Black History and Racial Literacy Education; Isaac Burt, associate professor in the UB Graduate School of Education; Anyango Kamina, assistant dean for student development and academic enhancement in the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences at UB; Christopher St. Vil, assistant professor in the UB School of Social Work; and Rev. Kinzer M. Pointer, pastor of Agape Fellowship Baptist Church.
The event is free and open to the public upon registration. It will take place from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Active Learning Center, Room 1220, Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, 955 Main St., Buffalo.
