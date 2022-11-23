From an historic perspective, it is known as the Tugby-Lennon block.
Many long-time residents in the City of Niagara Falls recognize it as the block of Niagara Street where the Arterial Lounge once served drinks and the Press Box restaurant offered up its famous salads and Pittsburghers.
While the block — with the exception of Players Sports Bar and Grill at the corner of Fourth Street — has been dormant for many years now, a local developer and officials from the city and a state-run development agency offered concrete signs of renewal on Tuesday.
Representatives from the Falls and the state-run USA Niagara Development Corp. joined the private developer, Savarino Companies, in celebrating the completion of a years-in-the-making $3.5 million restoration project involving three mixed-use, three-story buildings located at 320-324 Niagara St.
In total, the project covers 12,531 square feet of renovated space, including interior and facade improvements. It also creates 4,177 square feet of first-floor commercial and retail space, with part of the space already committed to a new tenant — a vinyl record store and listening lounge called Daredevil Records.
The store, which allows customers to purchase vintage records and also stay and listen to music on cassette and record players while enjoying beer, wine and other refreshments, will be located inside the renovated space at 324 Niagara St. For many years, that location served as home to the Press Box restaurant, a popular local eatery that closed in 2004.
Savarino does not have tenants for the two other properties, located at 320 and 322 Niagara St., however, company officials said both spaces are “move-in ready” once tenants have been secured.
In addition, the project features 10 renovated apartments on the second and third floors of the three buildings.
“We pursued this project because we share a vision with the City of Niagara Falls, Niagara County and Empire State Development of a charming, mixed-use, walkable downtown that enhances the tourism experience and improves quality of life for Niagara Falls residents,” said Savarino Companies Vice President of Development Courtney Samuels-Cox.
State officials and Savarino representatives noted that the buildings are an important part of the city’s history, dating back to the late-19th and early 20th centuries.
Located on Niagara Street, between Fourth Street and the alley that runs behind Third Street, the Tugby-Lennon block draws its name from two men who helped build it.
The Tugby Building was commissioned in 1909 by Thomas Tugby, an early settler of Niagara Falls and one of its most important businessmen because of his thriving souvenir store business, the Tugby Bazaar.
The Lennon Block was constructed by John Lennon, a general contractor and real estate developer in 1904. The C. Kurtzmann and Company piano store was the building’s first commercial tenant.
The USAN Board awarded a $145,000 Niagara Economic Development Fund grant to Savarino for the Tugby-Lennon project. The project also received federal and state historic tax credits, a $155,000 Niagara County Industrial Development Agency tourism grant, a $100,000 National Grid grant and a $40,000 NFC Development Corporation grant.
Anthony Vilardo, president of USA Niagara, a state agency that oversees development projects in the Falls, said the project is an example of the state’s ongoing efforts to create a more vibrant downtown for visitors and residents.
“These buildings are among the few surviving structures of the dense, mixed-use commercial-residential environment that once characterized Niagara Street,” Vilardo said.
The project has been years in the making, dating back to 2016 when Vilardo, then working as director of business development for the city, helped write and issue a request for proposals seeking a developer for the site.
That same year, the city announced that it planned to work with Buffalo’s Community Beer Works to open a brewery inside the former Press Box Restaurant building.
The project stalled and Community Beer Works later withdrew from the project. The pandemic delayed efforts to redevelop the site with a different tenant.
Vilardo credited Savarino Companies and its owner, Sam Savarino, with demonstrating commitment to the project and to the city, which he said speaks volumes about the way the company views the potential for Niagara Falls.
“The fact that they stuck with this project through all the obstacles that crossed their path is a testament to their commitment,” he said.
Mayor Robert Restaino said adding market-rate apartments and a new tenant in Daredevil Records on Niagara Street contribute to the continued progress that is being made to redevelop the city’s downtown district.
“This is the growth in our commercial corridor that is vital to our downtown,” Restaino said.
