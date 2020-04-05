Due to favorable ice conditions and previously implemented deviation strategies, the Lake Ontario outflows surpassed the historical record-high for the month of March, making it the third straight monthly record that has been exceeded during the board’s ongoing efforts to deviate from Plan 2014 and remove water from Lake Ontario.
The International Lake Ontario–St. Lawrence River Board met March 27 to review conditions and assess the previously announced strategy for maximizing outflows to remove water from Lake Ontario.
Outflows above the Plan 2014 F Limit have been released over the past three weeks. The F Limit, also known as the “flood” limit, is meant to balance high water impacts upstream and downstream, typically during the spring when wet weather, snow melt and rising Ottawa River flows tend to cause levels to rise throughout the Lake Ontario – St. Lawrence River system. The board proactively targeted a level of 72.8 feet in recent weeks, 4 inches higher than what would normally apply under Plan 2014 given recent Lake Ontario levels.
This allowed inches of additional water to be removed from Lake Ontario in advance of the expected Ottawa River freshet, which combined with Lake Ontario outflows, also increases flows and water levels in the lower St. Lawrence River at this time of year.
The additional water removed from Lake Ontario due to deviations from both the F and L limits will likely be on the order of a couple inches, and therefore, small in comparison to what is already being removed by the rules of Plan 2014, and also in comparison to the seasonal increase of water supplies into the Ontario basin. Nonetheless, the board said it recognizes the importance of removing any additional water it can during this critical spring period.
