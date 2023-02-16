Niagara Falls State Park saw a sizable jump in 2022 attendance numbers but still hasn’t reached its pre-pandemic high, according to attendance numbers released by the state on Thursday.
This past year, Niagara Falls welcomed 9,383,839 visitors. It was an increase of about 300,000 from 2021 but below 2019’s 9,596,491 visitors, according to the state numbers.
Across the state, annual attendance at state parks, historic sites, campgrounds and trails operated by the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation saw a record 79.5 million visits in 2022. Total visits statewide increased by more than one million compared to the previous year.
"From Niagara Falls to Bear Mountain to Jones Beach, New York's State Parks offer residents and visitors the opportunity to reconnect with the environment, breath in the fresh air, and find solace in their natural surroundings," Gov. Kathy Hochul said. "Our recent investment to revitalize the park system, expand open space, and protect our coastlines will ensure that generations to come can enjoy the diverse environment that this state has to offer."
New York State Park attendance has been steadily climbing for more than a decade, rising nearly 43 percent since 2008. Among the most-visited State Parks in 2022 were Niagara Falls State Park (9.4 million visits), Jones Beach State Park (8.5 million visits), Robert Moses State Park (3.8 million visits), Saratoga Spa (3.5 million visits), Sunken Meadow State Park (3.1 million visits) Denny Farrell Riverbank State Park (3 million visits) and Bear Mountain State Park (2.4 million visits).
"State Parks is grateful to those who have returned and to those who are discovering what all the State Parks and Historic Sites have to offer. With Governor Hochul's support, we are working to better welcome these visitors, play a positive role in local economies, and address the challenges of a changing climate,” said New York State Parks Commissioner Erik Kulleseid.
Hochul's proposed FY 2024 budget commits $200 million in capital funding to continue the ongoing transformation of New York's flagship parks, support critical infrastructure projects, and help meet the goal of powering park facilities with renewable energy by 2030. The budget proposal would also enhance the agency workforce to support a new and expanded Park Police Academy class, the Environmental Bond Act, the Empire State Trail, park administration and site operations. Additionally, the $4.2 billion "Clean Water, Clean Air and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act" will boost funding for climate change mitigation, restoration and flood risk reduction projects, and open space protection to continue to improve stewardship of the park system's 350,000 acres and 300 miles of coastline.
New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation oversees more than 250 individual parks, historic sites, recreational trails, and boat launches. For more information on any of these recreation areas, call 518-474-0456 or visit parks.ny.gov, connect on Facebook, or follow us on Twitter.
Local state park numbers:
• Niagara Deveaux Woods — 79,450 in 2022, 75,326 in 2021
• Niagara Devils Hole — 299,152 in 2022, 122,242 in 2021
• Fort Niagara (including boat launch) — 448,484 in 2022, 391,377 211 in 2021
• Niagara Golden Hill — 50,065 in 2022, 58,038 in 2021
• Niagara Joseph Davis — 148,559 in 2022, 134,221 in 2021
• Niagara Reservoir — 119,304 ini 2022, 98,762 in 2021
• Niagara Whirlpool — 388,574 in 2022, 301,296 in 2021
• Niagara Wilson Tuscarora — 212,599 in 2022, 227,710 in 2021
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.