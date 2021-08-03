The Niagara Falls Farmers Market at 15th and Pine Avenue in Little Italy is in full swing. There were about 15 vendors on Friday
At least one, however, may not be around much longer, at least not this season. Brenda Hurtgam of Hurtgam Farms on Route 104 between Bear Ridge and Townline roads said crops were devastated by last week’s storms.
On Friday, Hurtgam showed off corn as well as some onions. Both had hail damage with nickel-sized lesions.
“We should have peppers, tomatoes, watermelons, eggplant and cantaloupe,” she said. “This is what we salvaged. We have no plants and two patches of corn left.
“This will be my first year I won’t be coming on a regular basis because after this week, I don’t know if we will have anything left.”
Sue Rickard is another long-time vendor at the market.
“A lot of farmers in Sanborn got pounded,” she said, “but we are north of the ridge so we just got rain.”
Rickard and her husband Pete switched to growing fruits and vegetables many years ago. The business began with her husband’s parents who grew trees and shrubs.
“I love to see things grow,” she said. “I start with flowers and then it turns to vegetables.”
Peggy Skotnicki was loaded down with two full bags.
“Today I bought cantaloupe, peppers, onions, peaches and blueberries,” she said. “I come every week.”
Jim Miller of Miller Farms was happy to see things a bit busy.
“It’s not too bad,” he said. “Today it is busy.”
Mary Mesi was helping Miller out Friday. She said when she started in 1981, the market was in the front of the plaza by Pine Avenue and had 113 vendors. Today is different.
Rose Bruno of Niagara Falls was at the market to see Hurtgam and grab some corn. Like many, she remembers different times.
“This used to be shoulder-to-shoulder,” she said, “you couldn’t move. This is my first time this season. Their corn is the best.”
The market is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
