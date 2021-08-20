"Trail 4", the Great Gorge Railway trail which stretches from near the Aquarium of Niagara to the stairs just south of the Whirlpool Bridge, is closed until further notice.
“Trail 4 suffered extensive damage as a result of the torrential downpours we all experienced in July," New York State Parks Spokesperson Angela Berti said on Friday. "Unfortunately, the damage was significant and we are exploring solutions to reopen the trail.
"At this time, there is no timeframe for when we will be able to reopen."
About 60 percent of the trail remains open from the aquarium end, but rather than ending at the stairs to make a loop hike, it is now an out-and-back.
It's still worth making the trio, as of Friday, black raspberries and thimbleberries were ripe along the trail.
