LEWISTON — The Lewiston Event Center could soon become a thing of the past.
Vick Ghotra, a real estate investor from Buffalo, plans to buy the Event Center property and change it into a Life Storage facility location.
Three-hundred units are proposed to go in the building, with sizes ranging from 5-by-5 feet to 10-by-30 feet and a climate controlled environment. Ghotra said he was looking for the next business opportunity and to get in the self-storage business when he saw the event center was for sale, with the owners selling because it is not being used to its full potential.
He is currently under contract to the property and is waiting for approval from various village boards before his plans can go ahead.
Based on Ghotra’s research, the national rentable square foot per capita is currently at 8.3 square feet per person in any given radius, with some states like Florida and Texas having higher numbers. For a three-mile square radius in Lewison, that number is at 0.35 square feet per capita, with Ghotra saying the village needs three times more than what is available.
He added that the Niagara Falls Life Storage location on Military Road, three times larger than the one he is proposing for Lewiston, gets 10% to 15% of its clientele from the Lewiston, Youngstown, Dickersonville and Sanborn areas.
“They go out of town to get a service they need,” Ghotra said. “I figured why not give them that service in the vicinity, and save them some gas, time, better prices, and have a nice secure location.”
Ghotra has worked with Depew-based Dean Architects on the plans. For the exterior work, they plan on putting some more life in the structure with a fresh coat of paint, repaving the parking lot to get rid of potholes, adding landscaping beds, trees, lights, and whatever else to make it more vibrant and welcoming.
As Ghotra has presented his plans to the village’s planning board and historic preservation commission, both expressed confusion on if such a facility is appropriate for the historic village, if it’s allowed in a B-1 zoned area, if this kind of facility is considered a warehouse.
As of the last meeting for both bodies, which took place last week, the planning board accepted Ghotra’s plans for the building, while the historic preservation commission took no action. Counsel Joseph Leone and building inspector/zoning officer Ken Candella were tasked with going through village law to determine acceptable building types in that area. If it is determined that what Ghotra has planned is not permitted, he would have to get a use variance permit from the village’s zoning board of appeals.
Ghotra did not give a time frame on when he wants to start working on this or when he wants the work completed, acknowledging that the process of getting approved by the village could take longer or be shorter.
“However long they need, I’m okay with,” Ghotra said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.