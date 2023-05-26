After being open for nearly a year, Crush It Nutrition on Military Road will hold its grand opening this Saturday.
“We just realized we never did one,” said Brandon Britton, who owns the health food place with his wife Whitney, due to construction delays, vacation, and kids starting school. “Its just giving people extra time to come in and celebrate with us.”
The Brittons first got involved with health food when a nutrition club, Fitmix Nutrition Studio, opened up in 2015 in their hometown of Mt. Vernon, Ohio, which specialized in using Herbalife products. Whitney had their first child and wanted to lose some baby weight, seeing one of their shakes on social media.
Brandon signed up for a weight loss challenge the club put on and managed to lose 40 pounds over 10 weeks, keeping that weight off. Since he started, he has lost 78 pounds.
“I love the taste of the shakes and everything just kind of snowballed,” Brandon said. “From there, I started working behind the bar in the club. We eventually took over ownership of it.”
The Brittons oversaw three Fitmix locations in Ohio until they decided to move to Buffalo, after seeing that there was nothing in the area like they were doing. So they sold their house and Fitmix ownership, moved with their three kids and Whitney’s parents, and opened their first health food location in East Amherst, Transform Nutrition, in 2021.
Their Niagara Falls location, Crush It Nutrition, opened in July 2022 in the Wegman’s Plaza along Military Road. They have been involved in setting up 10 similar establishments across the Greater Buffalo area, all with different names, individually owned, and some even offering different items.
Crush It has 55 different shake recipes and açaí bowls, made containing Herbalife products, with Brandon saying they are healthier versions of Red Bull or Monster energy drinks and calling the place a healthy fast food joint. Some shakes offered are Little Mermaid-themed tying into the new Disney remake release.
Brandon said they already have a fun clientele, some that come in every day or just once a week. Its location near Wegman’s helps since people are curious what Crush It is exactly.
“People have all kinds of different health journeys, so we actually sit down and talk to people who want to find out what their health goals are,” Brandon said, whether that be losing or gaining weight or anything else.
