Rodents have been creeping, crawling, and making life unbearable in one Niagara Falls neighborhood.
Several streets in the LaSalle neighborhood of Niagara Falls have been dealing with rat infestations over the past year, which have become more pronounced in the summer months. Residents also say they feel the city’s response to these infestations has been more than lacking.
Tracy Gilmore, a 56th Street resident, created a Facebook group where neighbors can share photos and videos of the rats found on their property. The group has 93 members and live as far away as 86th Street. Lindsey Wrobel, another 56th Street resident, said the issue went as far as 98th and 100th streets.
Gilmore also feels that it started the end of last summer and would see tracks and tail marks in the snow during the winter.
“As the weather got warmer, we started seeing them in the yard,” Gilmore said.
She also has no idea where the rats came from either, but has heard some speculation from other residents. When the issue rose a years back, the nearby Covanta Waste Processing Facility was blamed for the rats which resulting in it putting out bait traps.
“I don’t where where the problem started, I want it to stop,” Gilmore said, who spent more than $1,000 with her husband on getting rid of the rats using poisons, mothballs and anything else people have suggested. “Our two cars had to be repaired because something went inside and ate the wires.”
One of the dead rats Wrobel found at her house was half the size of the snow shovel she uses. She also has an in-ground pool where she finds a baby rat in the skimmer once a week.
“I’m afraid something will happen to our children and animals,” Wrobel said, adding that she would be embarrassed if she had friends over and they saw rats around. “We shouldn’t be embarrassed to go outside at night.”
During a July 20 Niagara Falls City Council meeting, Gilmore attended to bring up the infestation issue and gave the council members ideas for how to deal with the problem. Those included getting landlords who own property in the area to take better care of rentals and making sure people do not leave their garbage lying around. She ended up getting her totes that rats had eaten through replaced, but none of her neighbors with similar tote issues got theirs replaced.
Wrobel also called the city and county health department about it to little avail, with the response she got from city officials blaming it on people not picking up trash or after their dogs.
“I don’t think city officials would appreciate it if this was in their neighborhood or yard,” Wrobel said.
Anthony Restaino, city administrator, said that on at least two occasions, the city has gone through alleys on 56th, 57th, and 58th streets and cleaned up the trash, brush, and wood that was put out. The Department of Public Works currently has routine checks done on those alleys on a daily basis and Code Enforcement has also responded to instances of trash left out in backyards.
“We will respond if someone in the area is aware of excessive trash and brush in a backyard,” he said. “They are nesting grounds for rodents.”
Restaino added that while people have been pointing the finger at Covanta, the plant manager said they have an extensive rodent control program at the facility.
Nicole Robles, the director of corporate communications with Covanta, said that the rat issue does not stem from them.
“We take the upkeep of the facility and all our facilities across North America very seriously and implement measures to mitigate any pests and impact on the community,” Robles said. “This is part of being a good neighbor to the regions we serve.”
Dan Stapleton, the Niagara County director of public health, said the county does not have a rodent control program and issues like these are handled by the local government’s code enforcement. Meanwhile, Gilmore also knows someone in Erie County who had an infestation that got bait traps laid out by the Erie County Health Department.
Restaino said that any types of trash bags that are lying out loose are areas where rats can nest, again reiterating to let the city know if there is any excessive trash, brush, or wood piled up on a property so it can be addressed.
“That is the only way we are going to correct the situation,” he said.
Gilmore said she worries that when the weather gets colder, the rats will start coming into people’s houses, starting with under the porch then their basements.
Since the City of Niagara Fall’s population has been steadily declining, Gilmore believes that the city failing to address this could lead to further population decline.
“I like my neighbors. I like the city,” Gilmore said, “but I will not live there if I have to deal with a problem that never goes away.”
Residents that see any rats on their property are urged to call the Niagara Falls Action Line at 716-286-4311, so that someone from the DPW or code enforcement can deal with the problem.
