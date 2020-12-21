The expected approval of a 2021 budget for the Niagara Falls Water Board, complete with a 5.5 percent rate hike, went up in flames Monday night, fed by the anger of the board chairman, Patrick Brown.
Brown, with support from the other four board members, changed course after a pubic hearing on the proposed spending plan, adjourning the expected meeting and rescheduling it for next Monday, Dec. 28.
The chairman, appointed to a seat on the board in January by the members of the Niagara Falls City Council, also launched a scathing attack on the agency's director of finance, Kendra Walker, its recently resigned executive director, Patrick Fama, and even its former director of administration, James Perry, who retried from his post in August.
Brown said he and fellow Board Members Nick Forester and Colleen Larkin had directed Fama and Walker to present a revised budget to the board, one that reduced expenses enough to cut the proposed rate hike by 2.5 percent. He gave them until Dec. 7 to provide the new spending plan.
"This did not happen," Brown said angrily and then noted that Fama resigned his position a week later.
He then attacked Perry's negotiation of contracts with the board's employee unions, complaining that they provided overly generous pay and benefits and could not be renegotiated until 2024.
"If the union board employees don't make some concessions, they may be losing jobs," Brown threatened, his voice rising.
He then added, "That's not a threat.
Prior to the hearing, Brown even took aim at two board members who are currently serving on expired terms, suggesting that those in the public who might wish to replace Renae Kimble and Gretchen Leffler should "send in their applications." Kimble is an appointee of the New York State Assembly and Leffler was appointed by Governor Andrew Cuomo.
Neither Kimble, Leffler, Walker, Fama or Perry could immediately be reached for comment on Brown's tirade.
Brown complained bitterly that he had not been intimately involved in preparing the proposed 2021 budget, a task traditionally undertaken by staff before the full water board's review. He said he had been reluctant to take the council appointment because he "heard of the trouble" at the board, but reconsidered because he felt his "vast experience as a CPA (Certified Public Accountant)" and his knowledge of municipal finance might be an asset to the water agency.
"I was kept out of the budget process," Brown said angrily, while also charging that the budget had been brought to the board "way too late."
"That's why we're holding this public hearing now," he shouted.
Brown called the rate increase "unacceptable" and claimed that both the current water board budget and the proposed 2021 spending plan are "out of balance." In postponing, for a week, the board's budget meeting, Brown promised to conduct a complete review of the 2021 proposal using "budget balancing strategies and forward thinking."
"We will be acting to reduce the rate increase," Brown said.
In a presentation before the start of the budget hearing, Walker explained what factors led the board's independent rate consultant to recommend the 5.5 percent increase. She pointed to the water board's aged infrastructure, noting that the majority of the water pipe in the city was laid into the ground between 1911 and 1930.
"It's a large reason we have a lot of water line breaks," Walker said
The finance director also pointed out that there were no rate increases in 2016, 2017 and 2020. While rates climbed just 2.4 percent in 2018 and 2 percent in 2019.
"That averages out to a rate increase of just 1.65 percent per year over the last six years," Walker said. "I think that speaks volumes about maintaining this aging infrastructure and protecting rate-payers."
The public hearing, which was conducted virtually and required members of the public to call-in their comments, saw only three participants.
Resident Mary Lawton suggested the water board should look to the state for financial assistance. The state is currently projecting up to a $6 billion budget deficit in 2021.
"You put all these (tax and fee) increases together and it becomes a large expense for seniors and struggling young families," she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.