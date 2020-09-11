LOCKPORT — A strange thing happened a week ago at Tops Friendly Market store 21 on South Transit Road. Margie McKenzie, manager of the seafood department, was presented with a visitor who’d apparently been captured in Maine, along with the rest of the shipment, and found himself all the way out in Western New York.
Now nicknamed “Larry,” this specimen is actually a rare breed of sea life: an orange lobster.
“He’s in with the other lobsters, but he’s definitely holding his own, he’s great,” McKenzie said. “When he showed up on the scene, they just Googled it … it’s a rare thing, like one-in-30 million.”
Larry is thought to be about seven or eight years old. He weighs less than a pound and a half, and he's a very lucky lobster.
“They can live to be 50 years old, but usually they’re caught by then, and it’s the irony that (Larry) hasn’t been picked out by any other predator, because he stands out,” McKenzie said. “The thing about lobsters is they can camouflage, because of the colors that they are. They’re bottom feeders, and it’s just a rarity that he didn’t get spotted ... .”
McKenzie and the crew at Tops weren’t the only ones intrigued. After Larry was put in the tank with the rest of the lobsters — the safest place for him — McKenzie contacted the Aquarium of Niagara, which wants to take him in permanently.
“We have to make space for him,” aquarium communications director Christine Streich said. “He’s going to have to be quarantined for a little while, because he’s coming from an outside environment.”
That’s not all. It seems there are some plans for Larry that go beyond just another tank.
“He actually will not be on exhibit, he’ll be an ambassador animal,” Stretch said. “He’ll be an animal that comes out when an educator is doing a 'Meet an Ambassador Animal” on the floor, or he’ll go to schools and daycares, and things like that, so people can get to know about marine life.”
At Tops, McKenzie said, “The kids love it, they’ve been stomping through. We put a sign up for him, we nicknamed him Larry. For Larry the Lobster. It’s just an oddity.
"I don’t know how we got it, but it happened, and maybe to the fishermen he’s just another lobster, but we found it such a rarity that my store manager said we’re not going to sell him, we’ll try to find him a home.”
