LOCKPORT — Florida rapper Kodak Black pleaded guilty Thursday in New York State Supreme Court in Lockport to a reduced gun possession charge, as part of a plea deal with local prosecutors.
Black, 22, whose real name is Bill K. Kapri, entered his plea to a charge of attempted second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He faces a range of possible sentences, with the maximum being 2 to 7 years behind bars.
But Supreme Court Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr., told Black that any sentence he imposes will run concurrent to a 47-month sentence he is current serving at the U.S. Big Sandy Penitentiary in Inez, Kentucky.
Black waived a grand jury indictment, and pleaded guilty to a criminal complaint that accused him of bringing drugs and guns from Canada into the U.S. while crossing the border at the Lewiston-Queenston Bridge on April 17.
Customs and Border Protection agents said Black was driving himself and two other people in a Cadillac Escalade with temporary California license plates when they arrived at the primary inspection lanes on the bridge. Black had been scheduled to perform at a concert that night in Boston.
When they were questioned by CPB agents, Black and his passengers said they had "guns and weed" in their vehicle. During a secondary inspection, agents and New York State Police troopers said they found marijuana and a loaded Glock 9mm pistol inside the vehicle.
Prosecutors said Black had a mini Draco AK47 semi-automatic pistol in his possession.
Black's defense attorney said his client didn't know he was breaking New York state law by having a gun that he could legally possess in his home state.
"What happens frequently when people are traveling from other jurisdictions and they don't understand the law in New York state," Ian Harrington said.
New York requires handgun owners to have a permit for their firearms.
Harrington had no comment on how Black and his traveling companions first brought their guns into Canada, which has strict gun control laws. Prosecutors said the men entered Canada from the U.S. at Detroit and "didn't stop for Canadian customs clearance."
Black, of Miramar, Florida, was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and unlawful possession of marijuana.
He was released on bail and returned to Florida, where federal law enforcement officers promptly arrested him on charges connected to his possession of the mini Draco. Black, who had a previous criminal conviction, was charged federally with being a felon in possession of a weapon.
Records show that he pleaded guilty to that charge and began serving his 47-month sentence.
"This was a way to get this case resolved and move forward," Harrington said of Thursday's proceedings.
In promising to run his New York state sentence concurrent with his federal sentence, Kloch told Black he would order a pre-sentence investigation.
"I know very little about you," Kloch said. "But you're a big rap star, right?"
Black, whose hits include “Tunnel Vision,” ‘‘Wake Up in the City” with Bruno Mars and Gucci Mane, “No Flockin’,” and “Zeze,” which peaked at No. 2 on Billboard Hot 100 chart, laughed and nodded and said, "I guess, sir."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.