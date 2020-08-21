Rally supports post office workers, funding

BUFFALO — Amid the current troubles with the U.S. Postal Service, Congressman Brian Higgins (D-NY26) held a rally with residents and postal workers at the Williams Street Processing Center and Post Office in Buffalo on Friday.
Higgins spoke about the operational changes that have occurred since Louis DeJoy took over as the postmaster general. Under DeJoy’s direction, 671 pieces of mail processing equipment were removed from postal facilities across the country, five of which were removed from Buffalo Post Offices.
“I want to recognize all of you,” Higgins said. “I heard it said yesterday that current employees of the United States Postal Service cannot speak publicly until it gets approved in the front office, but I can speak for you. It is a travesty. This is not reorganization done for efficiency purposes. This is a malicious, deliberate and calculated effort to destroy an institution that was built on trust. Not the trust of any politician in Washington. But the trust of every individual that is here today and employees of the United States Postal Service right here in Buffalo and Western New York.”
Eight years ago, Higgins was a key figure in keeping the Williams Street facility open. While speaking about the current state of the post office, Higgins condemned DeJoy for working to dismantle post office to allow for election results that keep current President Donald Trump in power
Numerous other people associated with local postal services were there to speak as well. David Grosskoph, president of the National Association of Letter Carriers Branch 3 spoke as well Friday.
“We cannot allow this network to be dismantled,” he said. “We cannot allow the president to tear this thing apart, Postmaster General DeJoy to tear this thing apart. 6,903 good-paying union jobs in the postal service in Western New York. ... Every time those machines are ripped out, people lose jobs, middle class jobs are lost. We can’t allow that to happen.”
Grosskoph added that the postal service is a vital service for so many and helps keep people employed as well as keeping small businesses running. Frank Resetarits, president of the New York State American Postal Workers Union, also spoke, echoing some of the points made by Grosskoph. He said that since the start of the pandemic, 3,000 postal workers have died and 4,400 have been in quarantine because of COVID-19. In spite of these risks, workers have been coming in to work and getting the mail out as best they can. He said the message he has for DeJoy is, “Just let us do our jobs.”
Denise Abbott, president of the Buffalo Central Labor Council AFL-CIO, spoke as well, about her experiences working with postal employees while also being an emergency room nurse.
“I see many patients at their worst time," Abbott said. "They’re in need; too many without family and friends to help them out. Now with this pandemic, this has made their lives even harder. These patients have a multitude of diseases that put them at greater risk for being hospitalized with COVID-19. Because of this, many patients are receiving their required prescriptions by the mail, by our brothers and sisters here. It’s giving them a safer alternative than going to a pharmacy to purchase them.”
She said those same people are going to be effected by the slow-downs in service and delayed mail. Abbott added, this is putting people’s lives at risk.
Higgins said he will be in Washington, D.C. with other members of Congress to vote on the Delivering for America Act (HR 8015).
