The Buffalo Bills will be playing in the first game of the 2022 NFL season against the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night. As such, bars across Niagara County are making their preparations for the opener.
The Craft Kitchen and Bar at Third and Ferry plans on a pig roast, which starts cooking at 7 a.m. The game will be projected on screens outside, the CT Scan will start playing music at 5 p.m., and corn hole boards will be on the sidewalk.
Owner Billy Olesiuk compared it to Thursdays on Third with a tailgate atmosphere planned.
“If the first game’s away, we try and do a tailgate home,” he said.
Olesiuk does not expect too much of a crowd, around 40 or so people who usually come to watch, but anyone’s welcome to come.
The Craft sets up its own tailgate outside of Highmark Stadium, so doing similar activities at its Ferry Street location at the same time are tough. That’s why Olesiuk prefers road games, and the Bills’ schedule this year has four out of the first six games on the road, with nine road games compared to eight home games.
Across town, Casale’s Tavern on Buffalo Avenue plans on having a different kind of special for each week of the season along with $2 bottled beer. Thursday night will have them offer a buffet at the start of the game, with pulled pork, tuna macaroni, and coleslaw.
Owner Dominic Casale said they used to the buffet at halftime during games, but that is no longer feasible. Instead, they just pick the bigger games to have it at.
“It turns what would be a normal Thursday into double the business for a regular Thursday night,” Casale said, usually getting a full bar of about 35 people total during games. “Sundays is the same thing.”
Casale noted that last year was a letdown as a Bills fan and hopes the team can do better this year.
“Even if I weren’t a Bills fan, when they do well, Western New York does well,” Casale said. “Everyone’s happier and more energetic when they win on Sunday and it’s easier to go to work, as opposed to suffering a loss.”
The Stone Lounge at Center Street in Lewiston plans on having beer and food specials, along with a new 85-inch TV for watching the game. Owner Emery Simon also owns the Lewiston Event Center, with the two venues catering for Bills games, where people can be on the Stone Lounge’s patio in the summer and inside the event center in the winter.
“It’s where the town shows its community spirit for the Bills,” Simon said.
The busiest day for the Stone Lounge is also whenever there’s a Bills game on, Simon saying it is like a Friday or Saturday night.
“Instead of listening to a band or going to a fundraiser, you’re watching the Bills,” Simon said. “Everyone’s involved and on the same page, everyone’s watching the same TV, everyone’s singing the same song.”
