Rain Garden plaques celebrated in NT

Project Pride has completed the installation of the Rain Garden informational plaques on Manhattan Street in downtown North Tonawanda.
Project Pride is a North Tonawanda grassroots, volunteer-driven organization that strives to promote identity and pride among the residents and business people in North Tonawanda by focusing on the beautification of the city’s downtown area and Oliver Street Corridor. The signs were installed to educate the community on the importance of rain gardens.
Project Pride completed their efforts with the help of its dedicated board members & volunteers, including Alderman-at-Large Austin Tylec who completed the design work, and ASI Signage who provided the fabrication for the plaques. The project funding was made available through a grant administered by the East Hill Foundation. Project Pride hopes that these informational plaques will educate the public on the benefits that rain gardens have to offer the city, serving as a natural water filter, filtering pollutants before the water reaches storm drains and local bodies of water.
“Even with the (COVID-19) restrictions this summer, our members were still happy as ever to complete this signage project and were just as excited to carry out the plantings downtown,” says Steve Surawski, president of Project Pride, “We’re overcoming every obstacle and are currently in the planning phase for many other impactful community projects to come in 2021.”
Due to the evolving situation surrounding the pandemic, Project Pride did not seek sponsors for their annual summer plantings throughout the Oliver Street Corridor and downtown, acknowledging the fiscal stress on many of the local businesses that usually participate, but the organization was still able to carry out the annual planting project. For more information on the group, visit facebook.com/ProjectPrideNT/.
