'Rail Trail' to be extended through state grant

TOWN OF LOCKPORT — Officials have received a grant of $168,591 from the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation to fund phase two of the town's Rail Trail project. The amount will be used to blacktop the former railroad track about 8-feet wide for pedestrian and non-motorized vehicle from Murphy Road to the City of Lockport line.
Phase one of the project was between Lockport Road and Murphy Road in the Town of Lockport and was originally petitioned by Anthony Battaglia who said he’d like to see a bike path in the town.
Battaglia gathered 50 signatures and approached Town Supervisor Mark Crocker to extend the Pendleton bike path, a project which Crocker said was well received in 2018.
"This is an old abandoned railroad track," Crocker said. "It seemed like a perfect opportunity. It already had a rock base. All you have to do is take off the tracks, smooth it out, add a little rock and you were all ready for blacktop. That's why it was so easy."
The project cost the town was $16,000 – to put up signs along and around the trail – but it received funds from the greenway commission for the construction. At this time, the total cost for Phase Two is unknown, Crocker said, but the funding through the greenway commission for phase one was in the same ball-park as the state grant.
The second phase will extend the trail approximately 2,800 feet to the city line. Brian Smith of the Greater Lockport Development Corp. said the city is looking to extend it further to connect to the Erie Canal Trail.
“The challenge is deciding where to tie it in and how to get it there,” Smith said. “That’s no small challenge, but that’s what we want to do.”
The funding for the town's project came through a federal program called the Recreational Trails Program (RTP) which gives money to state organizations to create recreational trails and trail-related facilities for walkers, bikers, and even motorized vehicles. The program is administered in New York through state parks.
As for Crocker, he said that project is a positive, despite the cost the town may have for maintaining it.
“With any grant comes a level of responsibility for the future. Maintenance wise,” Crocker said. “So, grants are great but you also have to consider long term services. We feel a trail for residents to go from the city all the way to Pendleton on a walking or bike path is worth the expense. It’s low maintenance.”
Crocker noted that there are no plans to plow the path during the winter and he anticipates the only action needed is to sweep it to keep it clear of stones.
“The snow will melt and we won’t plow it,” he said. “We only sweep it once in a while, because what happens is dirt bikes, which are not supposed to be on it, but unfortunately they kick up stones that are on either side and we periodically sweep it.”
The trail is not open to motorized vehicles, said Crocker, including snowmobiles.
