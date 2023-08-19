The Radio Niagara project under development for Third Street has received an additional $144,690 in tax incentives from the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency.
The TM Montante development at 500 and 512 Third St. would be a location of the Rochester-based Radio Social The spaces promises to have a restaurant, bar, game space, bowling lounge, conference space and boutique hotel.
The amended benefits has the combined development set to receive $601,661 in incentives, made up of $342,961 in property tax exemptions, $216,600 in sales tax exemptions, and $42,100 in mortgage recording tax exemptions.
TM Montante’s Director of Development Byron DeLuke said the original concepts for the project have expanded, with the connecting area between the two properties now holding its own kitchen, gaming space, and indoor/outdoor area.
Also expanding, due to inflationary pressures are the project’s construction costs.
“When you combine the scope along with inflationary pressures, the overall cost to complete redevelopment and to bring Radio Niagara to life was higher than was considered,” DeLuke said.
The various tax exemptions were originally granted in June 2022, when the sites were planned to hold a brewery and office/event space. It also received $942,609 in funding through the Cataract Tourism Fund, which is meant to encourage tourism-driven economic development in downtown Niagara Falls.
Totals costs are now approximately $7.2 million, up from its original $6.43 million cost. It is still on track to start construction in 2024, with DeLuke previously stating it would take 12 months to complete.
The 500 Third Street building was previously the regional Niagara Mohawk headquarters and 512 Third Street hosted live music venues.
In other news, the IDA also gave preliminary approval for $178,000 in additional tax exemptions to Brent Industries, with a public hearing taking place later this month.
The IDA had originally granted the company $1.4 million in incentives in May 2021 for a 107,500 square foot distribution and assembly facility at 9745 Rochester Road in Middleport. Brent Industries runs the online retail stores KJM Mortorsports and Outdoor Furnace Supply.
Like the additional incentives to TM Montante, Agency Counsel Mark Gabriele said a number of projects the IDA had approved have returned for additional help due to inflation. The construction had an initial cost of $12.6 million.
A public hearing for these tax breaks will be at 2 p.m. on Aug. 31 at the Royalton Town Hall.
