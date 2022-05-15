With national Republicans voicing optimism about their chances of gaining the majority in Congress, the battle for a single House swing district in upstate New York is expected to garner national attention and draw millions of dollars in campaign donations.
New York’s 19th district seat is held for now by Rep. Antonio Delgado, D-Rhinebeck, but is opening up after Gov. Kathy Hochul chose him last week to be her new lieutenant governor.
“What we’re going to see now is a special election, likely to be held in August, that is going to create a bellwether that will foretell what we’re going to see happen in the November election,” said Vincent Casale, a GOP strategist based in Cooperstown.
Marc Molinaro, the Dutchess County executive, is the Republican candidate, while Ulster County Executive Patrick Ryan has taken steps to secure the backing of Democrats. State documents acquired by CNHI from the state Board of Elections show Ryan has authorized his name to be submitted as a Democratic candidate in the congressional contest.
But a spokesman for Ryan, Dan Torres, insisted that because Ryan signed the documents and had them notarized does not necessarily mean he will move forward with a campaign.
On Twitter last Friday, Ryan wrote: “I’ve never felt more strongly about the need for leaders of character to step up and fight for our democracy and our values, so trust that I will be making a decision very soon.” Ryan also signaled he supports state Sen. Michelle Hinchey, D-Kingston, for re-election after the latter announced she will not run for Delgado’s seat.
In 2014, the same district produced one of the costliest races in the nation when then-Rep. Chris Gibson, an incumbent Republican from Columbia County, defeated millionaire Sean Eldridge, husband of Facebook founder Chris Hughes, after the two candidates collectively raised some $9.6 million.
The drama over the seat is accentuated by the fact that it will be an open seat in a swing district, said New York political strategist George Arzt.
“It could go either way,” Arzt said. “This is a strange year where Republicans had an edge before the leaked Supreme Court ruling overturned Roe v. Wade. And now we’ll see if the Democrats can use the decision as a wedge issue.”
Political observers say the amount of money raised this year to influence the outcome could surpass the 2014 sums since it is one of the swing districts that is pivotal in determining whether the House flips to GOP control or continues to have a Democratic majority.
Caitlin Ogden, the new chairwoman of the Otsego County Democratic Committee, said Democrats recognize the importance of the congressional seat. She said she is optimistic Democrats will retain it in the coming election cycle.
“I’m really confident we will have a strong candidate to field and despite the fact of having a very truncated election cycle we will have a really strong chance of keeping that seat,” Ogden said.
She noted local political activists are eagerly awaiting a determination of where the lines will be set for the 19th district. Meanwhile, she pointed out her own view is that the stakes in the 2022 cycle were raised with the draft court decision overturning Roe v. Wade.
“We need folks that will fight for the women of this country to have equal access to what are really human rights, the ability to decide what happens to one’s own body,” Ogden said.
Democrats had been hoping the partisan congressional maps that emerged from the New York redistricting process would assist the party in countering possible GOP gains in states such as Florida and Texas. But the New York maps were rejected by judges and new lines are expected to be issued by a special master in the coming week.
The redistricting court battle also led to the congressional and state Senate primaries being peeled off from the June primary for Assembly and statewide offices. In a highly unusual twist, it is possible the special election will end up being carried out the same day as the Aug. 23 primary — though the lines of the district could evolve. It is also expected candidates will have to circulate new petitions for the seat with the term beginning in January.
On Tuesday, Molinaro said Hochul should move quickly to fill the lieutenant governor vacancy with Delgado, since the governor reported over the weekend she has tested positive for COVID-19. Molinaro expressed concern state Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins would have to serve as acting governor should Hochul be unavailable to perform her duties. Hochul, who says she is asymptomatic, has been isolating.
Democrats, meanwhile, are banking on the abortion issue to turn the national tide in their favor this year after initial projections had the Republicans benefiting from a projected “red wave,” said Democratic campaign consultant Hank Sheinkopf.
“That seat (in the 19th district), frankly, could be the margin between the Democrats winning the House or losing the House,” Sheinkopf said. “But if the Republicans win, it strengthens the Republicans’ hand in New York.”
It remained unclear late Tuesday when Ryan would clarify his plans about the congressional seat. On Monday, Torres said there had been a looming deadline for potential candidates for the House seat to authorize having their name go on the ballot as a substitute for Delgado, so Ryan chose to “preserve all options,” without formally entering the House race.
Torres noted Ryan ran unsuccessfully for the House seat in 2018.
“There are a lot of things happening now that interest him, that have him thinking he can best serve in this role. He’s just not there yet in terms of a formal announcement,” Torres said. “There are a lot of uncertainties.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.