A raccoon that attacked a hunter on Nov. 7 near Lake and Phillips roads in Newfane has been confirmed rabid, according to the Niagara County Department of Health.
The raccoon was killed by the hunter during the encounter and submitted for testing to the NYSDOH Wadsworth Center, Griffon Laboratory. The hunter is coordinating with Niagara County Department of Health Nursing Division to receive post exposure rabies prophylaxis.
Bats, raccoons, skunks, and fox are all common wildlife carriers of the rabies virus. It is possible that a rabid animal can shed (share) the virus by direct contact before symptoms appear visible. A rabid animal can only be confirmed by submitting a laboratory sample.
Animal rabies continues to be a serious public health concern in Niagara County. Six rabid raccoons have been confirmed in 2020. Rabies is a viral disease that nearly always results in death of the animal that is not adequately protected with a rabies vaccination.
The Niagara County Department of Health would like to remind County residents of the following precautions to prevent exposure to rabies from wildlife and domestic animals:
• Do not feed, touch or adopt wild animals, stray dogs or feral cats
• Be sure your dogs and cats are up to date on their rabies vaccinations. Vaccinated pets serve as a buffer between rabid wildlife and humans. Protect pets with rabies vaccination to reduce your risk of exposure to rabies. Dogs and cats that receive their first rabies vaccine are protected for a one-year period. A dog or cat’s second and subsequent vaccination will protect from rabies for up to three years. Pets too young to be vaccinated should be kept indoors. By law, all cats, dogs, and ferrets must have current rabies vaccinations from four months of age and on. The Niagara County Department of Health will conduct free rabies clinics post those dates on the Department’s website once all arrangements are confirmed.
• Keep family pets indoors at night. Do not leave them outside unattended or let them roam free.
• Don’t attract wild animals to your home or yard. Keep your property free of stored bird seed or other foods which may attract wild animals. Feed pets indoors. Tightly cover, or put away garbage cans. Board up any openings to your attic, basement, porch or garage. Cap your chimney with screens.
Report all animal bites or contact with wild animals to the Niagara County Department of Health Environmental Division at 439-7444. Further information on rabies can be obtained from the Niagara County Department of Health at 439-7444 or www.niagaracounty.com/health.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.