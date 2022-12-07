The Niagara County health department is conducting a free rabies vaccination clinic for dogs, cats and domesticated ferrets from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the North Tonawanda public works department, 758 Erie Ave. Advance registration is required.
To register and select an appointment slot, go to www.niagaracounty.com/health and click on the "Rabies Information" icon, or call 716-439-7444. Appointment slots are limited, so early registration is encouraged.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.