The Niagara County health department on Friday confirmed the presence of the fourth rabid raccoon of the year in the county.
On Thursday, a farmer on County Line Road in Somerset killed a raccoon that entered his barn because it was behaving strangely and was in proximity to the farmer's cattle. The health department submitted the raccoon for testing at the state-run Griffin Laboratory.
There was no known contact between the raccoon and the cattle but arrangements are being made to isolate the cattle at the farm for an observation period, the health department said.
Bats, raccoons, skunks and fox are all common wildlife carriers of the rabies virus, which can be shed (shared) by direct contact before symptoms are visible. A rabid animal can only be confirmed by lab analysis.
The health department again issued recommended measures people can take to prevent exposure to rabies from wildlife and domestic animals:
— Don't feed, touch or adopt wild animals, stray dogs or feral cats.
— Be sure your dogs and cats are up to date on rabies vaccinations. Vaccinated pets serve as a buffer between rabid wildlife and humans. Pets that are too young to be vaccinated should be kept indoors.
— Keep all family pets indoors at night. Do not leave them outside unattended or let them roam.
— Keep your property free of stored bird seed or other foods that may attract wild animals. Tightly cover or put away garbage cans. Feed pets indoors.
— Board up any openings to your attic, basement, porch or garage, and cap your chimney with screens.
— Encourage children to immediately tell adults if they are bitten by any animals. Tell children not to touch any animals they do not know.
— If a wild animal is on your property, let it wander away. Bring children and pets indoors and alert neighbors that are outside. A nuisance wildlife control officer will remove the animal for a fee or, if there is danger, call your local law enforcement agency.
— If your pet has been in a fight with another animal, wear gloves to handle it. Isolate it from other animals and people for several hours and call your veterinarian. Your vaccinated pet will need a booster dose of rabies vaccine within five days of the exposure. Unvaccinated animals exposed to a known or suspected rabid animal must be confined for six months or humanely euthanized.
Report all animal bites or contact with wild animals to the health department's Environmental Division at 439-7444.
For more information about rabies, go to: www.niagaracounty.com/health.
