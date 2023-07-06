The Niagara County Health Department reported Thursday that bat that came into contact with several cats has tested positive for rabies.
The incident occurred Monday on Porter Avenue in the city. County health officials said the bat came into contact with three domestic cats. As a result of the contact, the cats received required rabies booster vaccines and must quarantine.
Animal rabies continues to be a serious public health concern in Niagara County. Rabies is a viral disease that nearly always results in death of the animal that is not adequately protected with a rabies vaccination.
For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/niagaracountyhealth.
