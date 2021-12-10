Residents at a Greenview Drive home in the Town of Lockport are being investigated for contact with rabies after the discovery of a rabid bat was confirmed on Friday by the Niagara County Department of Health.
Due to potential incidental contact, the owner will have two vaccinated dogs at the property receive precautionary rabies booster shots. The Nursing Division is now investigating all potential human contacts in the case.
Bats, raccoons, skunks, and fox are all common wildlife carriers of the rabies virus, health officials said. It's possible that a rabid animal can shed (share) the virus by direct contact before symptoms appear visible. A rabid animal can only be confirmed by submitting a laboratory sample.
Animal rabies continues to be a serious public health concern in Niagara County with bat rabies of particular concern. If you find a bat in your home, it is important not to injure, release or discard it. Immediately contact the NCDOH-Environmental Health Division at (716) 439-7444 to discuss the specifics of the situation or occurrence.
Rabies is a viral disease that nearly always results in death of the animal that is not adequately protected with a rabies vaccination.
The Niagara County Department of Health is reminding residents of the following precautions to prevent exposure to rabies from wildlife and domestic animals:
• Do not feed, touch or adopt wild animals, stray dogs or feral cats
• Be sure your dogs and cats are up to date on their rabies vaccinations. Vaccinated pets serve as a buffer between rabid wildlife and human. The Niagara County Department of Health will conduct free rabies clinics in 2022 and will post those dates on our website once the schedule is finalized.
• Keep family pets indoors at night. Do not leave them outside unattended or let them roam free.
• Don’t attract wild animals to your home or yard. Keep your property free of stored bird seed or other foods which may attract wild animals. Feed pets indoors. Tightly cover, or put away garbage cans. Board up any openings to your attic, basement, porch or garage. Cap your chimney with screens.
• Encourage children to immediately tell adults if they are bitten by any animals. Tell children not to touch any animals they do not know.
