The Niagara County Department of Health confirmed a rabid bat on Prospect Street in the City of Lockport on Thursday.
The Lockport resident accidentally stepped on the bat inside her home and it bit her. Rabies post-exposure treatment for the homeowner will be coordinated by the Division of Nursing. Bats, raccoons, skunks, and fox are all common wildlife carriers of the rabies virus. It is possible that a rabid animal can shed (share) the virus by direct contact before symptoms appear visible. A rabid animal can only be confirmed by submitting a laboratory sample.
Animal rabies continues to be a serious public health concern in Niagara County. Rabies is a viral disease that nearly always results in death of the animal that is not adequately protected with a rabies vaccination and requires timely post-exposure treatment to potentially exposed humans.
If you find a bat in your home, it is important not to injure, release or discard it. Immediately contact the NCDOH-Environmental Health Division at (716) 439-7444 to discuss the specifics of the situation or occurrence. For more information on bat rabies to include instruction on proper capturing and containment of a bat for testing, go to: https://www.niagaracounty.com/departments/a-f/environmental_health/rabies/index.php
