Questions remain in Hodge death

Every relevant second of police-recorded body cam and dashboard cam video, involving Troy Hodge's fatal encounter with Lockport police in June 2019, has now been made public.
But, after almost 18 months, New York Attorney General Letitia James has apparently still not completed an investigation into Hodge's death. Her release Friday of five videos, with redactions for privacy concerns, of the police encounter with Hodge contained no additional comment or information on the status of her probe of his death that started three days after the incident.
A spokesperson for James told the Gazette there would be "no comment" on the Hodge death inquiry beyond the contents of a Friday statement tied to the release of the police videos. That statement simply noted that the Attorney General's Special Investigations and Prosecutions Unit (SIPU) "is currently conducting an investigation into the death of Troy Hodge, who died after an encounter with members of the Lockport Police Department and the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office in June 2019."
In July 2015, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued Executive Order No. 147, which appointed the attorney general as a special prosecutor "in incidents where a law enforcement officer causes the death of an unarmed civilian, or where there is a significant question as to whether the civilian was armed and dangerous."
Those questions have been raised in connection with Hodge's encounter with LPD officers.
The day after Hodge's death, Niagara County District Attorney Caroline Wojtaszek said she would immediately open an investigation into the incident. At the time, she told residents they would eventually "know every single fact of this case as I know it.”
On Friday, the DA said her probe was discontinued after just a few days, replaced by the attorney general's investigation.
"We ended up turning over the entire thing to the attorney general's office," Wojtaszek said.
The DA said her investigators had begun "gathering information", but "within days" the evidence had been turned over to the AG's office.
At the time, James said that her office had "determined that we will assert jurisdiction in this matter. We are committed to a thorough and impartial investigation."
James’ said the public release of the police videos Friday was designed "to increase transparency and strengthen public trust in these matters."
“Our criminal justice system is in need of significant reform to rebuild the trust between police and the communities they serve,” James said. “Key to that reform is increased transparency, which is why I am proactively releasing video footage from our active investigations into police-involved killings. All of our communities deserve transparency, accountability, and justice, and I believe this is a critical step in moving us forward.”
Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti said his office has been cooperating with both the attorney general's probe and lawyers for Hodge's famiy.
“I am aware that the New York State Attorney General’s Office has released body camera footage pertaining to the ongoing investigation of the in-custody death of Troy Hodge," Filicetti said in a prepared statement. "Body camera footage and other documents were provided by this office to the (Attorney General’s Office) in full cooperation with the investigation. Additionally, all body camera footage was released to the Hodge family pursuant to a FOIL request."
In his statement, Filicetti said he stood behind the actions of his deputies and called on James to complete her investigation.
"Shortly after the incident, a review was conducted by this office regarding our involvement. Following the review, all deputies were found to have complied with all Niagara County Sheriff’s Office policies, procedures and general orders," the sheriff's statement read. "I stand behind the actions of our deputies and how they conducted themselves at this call for assistance from the Lockport Police Department. In the interest of justice for all of those involved, we are hopeful the New York State Attorney General’s Office will soon release any findings from their investigation."
Lockport police and Hodge's family have disputed whether he was armed during the encounter that preceded his death. Officers said they recovered a knife at the scene, but police have not publicly said where it was found.
Hodge reportedly sustained facial injuries during the incident and was Tased as well. His mother has claimed that police "body-slammed him into the ground" during the encounter.
There is little video evidence from the body cameras of Lockport police. Only two officers were wearing cameras.
One failed to turn the body cam on and the second had his camera fall off during the physical struggle with Hodge.
