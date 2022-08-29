LEWISTON — With the mid August opening of Queen B’s Cottage, Brooke Unversaw is living her dream.
Her home decor-and-antiques shop is up and running at 475 Ridge St., in the old Lewiston Arts Council house.
A variety of merchandise is offered, including MacKenzie-Childs ceramics, vinyl floor mats, quilts designed in India, Farmhouse Fresh bath and body products, baby items, greeting cards, and vintage found items from estate sales and flea markets, as well as candles made by Unversaw.
“I have a lot of different lines. There’s something for everyone,” she said.
The back of the building leads to Lewiston’s Peace Garden.
Unversaw, a Long Island native, once worked at Christie’s Auction House in New York City, where she grew to love art and antiques. When her husband took a job with Modern Disposal Services, they moved to Niagara County and have resided in the area for six years now, with three kids and a dog.
Unversaw used to be a vendor at the Country Doctor Antiques & Gifts store on Center Street. That store’s closure due to the owner’s retirement is what prompted her to start her own store about six months ago. The ribbon on Queen B’s was cut on Aug. 12.
“The first weekend was fantastic with the art festival,” Unversaw said.
Eventually, Unversaw said, she hopes to expand operations to the upper floor of the building, once it’s renovated. She envisions art classes there.
“It’s a work in progress,” she said.
Queen B’s Cottage is open Thursday through Sunday each week.
